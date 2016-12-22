Water tests OK in Addison County

Quantcast

BRIDPORT, Vt. -

Things are starting to look up after a week of troubles for a water system in Addison County. Tests from Wednesday in the Tri-Town Water District came back negative.

Tri-Town covers customers in Addison, Bridport and Shoreham.

Last week, about 1,600 customers were without water due to a leak. Crews worked through the weekend to restore service, but because of possible contamination, a boil water order went into effect Monday.

Now, water system officials say no E. coli was detected in Wednesday's tests. However, they have not yet lifted the boil water order.

