Water tests OK in Addison County

Things are starting to look up after a week of troubles for a water system in Addison County. Tests from Wednesday in the Tri-Town Water District came back negative.

Tri-Town covers customers in Addison, Bridport and Shoreham.

Last week, about 1,600 customers were without water due to a leak. Crews worked through the weekend to restore service, but because of possible contamination, a boil water order went into effect Monday.

Now, water system officials say no E. coli was detected in Wednesday's tests. However, they have not yet lifted the boil water order.

Related Stories:

Boil water notice for some Addison County towns

Water outage in Addison County