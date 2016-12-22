Quantcast

Leahy authors new law to ease Canada-US travel

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Traveling between the United States and Canada could get a lot easier thanks to a new law.

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, authored it to expand the number of land, rail, marine and airports offering so-called preclearance in Canada.

The Promoting Travel, Commerce and National Security Act will allow travelers heading to the U.S. to clear customs before leaving Canada at a number of locations.

The law could also help bring back Amtrak passenger service between Vermont and Montreal.

"They screen before a person boards a flight. That increases our ability to check on those who should not be flying into the United States," said Leahy.

"This is a boom for economic development for tourism, for hospitality," said Tom Torti, Lake Champlain Regional Chamber. 

Leahy says the new law may also strengthen security. He says in 2014, the preclearance process caught more 10,000 inadmissible visitors before they even left other countries.

