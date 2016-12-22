Report: Vt. should improve, not abandon, health exchange

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A new report says the state should continue fixing the Vermont Health Connect state insurance exchange rather than abandon it for an alternative.

Consultants with the Massachusetts-based Strategic Solutions Group said Wednesday that Vermont Health Connect has "numerous deficiencies" that threaten its long-term sustainability but the system is "on the path to improvement." The state and its vendors have a plan and federal funding to fix the problems.

The report says the exchange- which has been plagued with problems after its launch in 2013 -is preferable to alternatives such as the federal exchange at Healthcare.gov.

Gov. Peter Shumlin said Wednesday the report reaffirms his administration's belief that Vermont Health Connect is the "path forward" for Vermont.

Open enrollment for insurance plans began on Nov. 1.

