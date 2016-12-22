Seal to be lifted on Vt. Gov. Jim Douglas' documents

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - A seal is scheduled to be lifted next month on sensitive documents from Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas' tenure in office.

The Burlington Free Press reports the documents are set to be unsealed Jan. 9 at the state archives in Middlesex. The 48 boxes contain the Republican governor's daily schedule, policy briefings and bill reviews.

Douglas' staff placed 145 boxes of records into the archives for public inspection when he left office in 2011. Douglas kept some documents sealed under the public records law exemption known as executive privilege.

The Secretary of State's Office and Douglas negotiated six years of privacy.

Douglas served as governor from 2003 to 2011.

