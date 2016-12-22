Quantcast

35,000 sign up for health insurance in NH - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

35,000 sign up for health insurance in NH

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Federal officials say just over 35,000 people in New Hampshire signed up for coverage under President Barack Obama's health care law by Monday's deadline.

Nationally, the administration says 6.4 million people have enrolled for subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov. That's about 400,000 more than had signed up during a comparable period last year, despite rising premiums, dwindling insurers and Republican vows to repeal the law.

The statistics released Wednesday are for 39 states served by the federal online insurance marketplace. Numbers from states running their own markets have not been fully tallied, and toward the end of the month, several million current customers who are being re-enrolled automatically will be added to the count. It's unclear, however, whether the administration will meet its target of 13.8 million sign-ups.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.