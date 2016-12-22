35,000 sign up for health insurance in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Federal officials say just over 35,000 people in New Hampshire signed up for coverage under President Barack Obama's health care law by Monday's deadline.

Nationally, the administration says 6.4 million people have enrolled for subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov. That's about 400,000 more than had signed up during a comparable period last year, despite rising premiums, dwindling insurers and Republican vows to repeal the law.

The statistics released Wednesday are for 39 states served by the federal online insurance marketplace. Numbers from states running their own markets have not been fully tallied, and toward the end of the month, several million current customers who are being re-enrolled automatically will be added to the count. It's unclear, however, whether the administration will meet its target of 13.8 million sign-ups.

