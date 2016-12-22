Sex offender set to be released in Burlington

A three-time convicted sex offender is set to be released from jail the day after Christmas.

Todd Graffeo, 40, has been convicted of three different sex crimes, including one dating back to 1995. In two of the cases, his victims were 15-year-old girls.

Authorities say Graffeo also did not complete sex offender treatment while behind bars. They say his risk to reoffend is in the moderate to high range and he is expected to live in Burlington.

WCAX News asked Sgt. Christopher Nadeau from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations if Graffeo was dangerous.

"That's not something I can say for sure. That's why we do a release. There's a sex offender registry in which we do keep an eye or tabs on people. Probation and parole will be keeping tabs on him as well. He has been known to all his victims in the past," said Nadeau.

Graffeo will still be supervised by probation and parole in Burlington. He is expected to stay in the Queen City after his Dec. 26 release.

Police remind victims of sexual assault that there is support available, even if the crime did not happen recently. For more information, call the confidential statewide hotline at 1-800-489-7273 or visit the website for the VT Network against Sexual and Domestic Violence.