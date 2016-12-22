Navy surgeon with ties to Vt. killed in Japan

A U.S. Navy service member with ties to Vermont was killed while serving on active duty in Japan.

Lt. Benjamin Frederick got into an accident and died of his injuries last weekend, according to an obituary published by his family.

The 33-year-old was a flight surgeon with the Silver Eagles F-18 squadron.

Benjamin attended Mount Mansfield Union High School and leaves behind many friends and family members in Vermont.

Details of the accident have not yet been released.