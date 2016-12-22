Quantcast

Navy surgeon with ties to Vt. killed in Japan - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Navy surgeon with ties to Vt. killed in Japan

Posted: Updated:
Lt. Benjamin Frederick, M.D. Lt. Benjamin Frederick, M.D.
JERICHO, Vt. -

A U.S. Navy service member with ties to Vermont was killed while serving on active duty in Japan.

Lt. Benjamin Frederick got into an accident and died of his injuries last weekend, according to an obituary published by his family.

The 33-year-old was a flight surgeon with the Silver Eagles F-18 squadron.

Benjamin attended Mount Mansfield Union High School and leaves behind many friends and family members in Vermont.

Details of the accident have not yet been released.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.