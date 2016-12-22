Vermont CARES wins grant from Elton John Foundation

Nearly a decade ago, 10,000 fans packed the Essex fairgrounds to see one of the world's most iconic music legends. Now, the Rocket Man-- Sir Elton John-- is back in Vermont headlines, not for his music but for his philanthropy.

"This is huge for us," said Peter Jacobsen, the executive director of Vermont CARES.

Jacobsen says Vermont CARES received its largest-ever private grant-- $50,000 from the Elton John AIDS Foundation in support of its campaign called "On the Road to Zero."

Every year, 15 to 20 Vermonters are infected with HIV; 20 percent don't know they're positive. Vermont CARES' mission is to bring the number of new cases to zero by 2020. Jacobsen says if Vermont is successful, it would be the first state in the nation to eliminate new cases of HIV.

Jacobsen says most Vermonters have access to health care but in the state's rural pockets, HIV testing, prevention and syringe exchange programs are inadequate.

"We've been working for years to build up the data that we needed to prove that a mobile testing van was necessary. We finally got all the right pieces to the right funder and we are incredibly grateful," Jacobsen said.

"Elton John AIDS Foundation is proud to support Vermont Cares' 'On the Road to Zero' campaign and its goal of zero new HIV infections in Vermont by the year 2020," Scott Campbell, the executive director of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said in a statement. "Vermont CARES has long been a pioneer of mobile HIV testing and syringe services, and we are honored to partner with them in expanding their outreach efforts to rural and high-risk communities across the state."

Vermont CARES will use the foundation's $50,000 grant to buy and outfit a mobile HIV testing van that will provide prevention and other health services to these underserved areas of the state currently at high risk of contracting HIV.

"We did syringe exchange and HIV testing out of the back of our cars. That is obviously not ideal. Having a van that we can base those services out of would be outstanding. It will be safer, easier, more consistent," Jacobsen said.

The van should be on the road within the first half of 2017. Vermont CARES also plans to open a new syringe exchange in Barre early next month.