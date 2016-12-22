Highgate recreation facility hosts sled hockey program

The Highgate Recreation Facility is normally home to the Missisquoi Valley hockey teams, but on Tuesday, students from Highgate Elementary School got out on the ice...and they weren't on skates.

With the help of an old equipment trailer donated by the Boston Bruins, Dave Santamore and John Pelkey of the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association are visiting schools this winter and encouraging kids to give sled hockey a try.

"We have a really big growing sled hockey community in Vermont," said Pelkey. "I've been dealing with the VPA, the Vermont Principal's Association, who have been extremely helpful trying to get the word out for sled hockey."

The purpose of the sled hockey program is to give kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity a chance to get out on the ice.

"If we can get some of these kids identified, get them into a sled, get them playing around, and let them have fun, that's what it's all about," Pelkey said.

Meet Hunter St. Lawrence. Hunter uses crutches to help him get around, which makes playing hockey seem like a pipedream. But with sledhockey, he finally gets his chance. He was a little shy early on, but eventually he was flying around the ice.

When asked what his favorite thing about the day was, Hunter replied, "That I scored a lot of goals."

"He came in on crutches, could barely walk," said Pelkey. "We put him in the sled, and I was very teary eyed watching him fly around the rink and he was doing extremely well. I just like 'Wow! This is what it's all about."

A few of Hunter's classmates were out there with him, and they certainly enjoyed it as well.

"It felt good to help our friend Hunter with sled hockey," said Brody Tatro.

"I felt good, and I like to help Hunter too," added Katie Berard.



"It's just so much fun to see Hunter come out and really enjoy himself out there at the end," said Highgate Elementary teacher Krista Tatro. "It was something we'd never tried before so we're struggling at it a little bit and just everybody pushed through figured things out. It was just a fun experience."

Pelkey says the program is available to any schools that are interested, and more information can be found on the VSAHA website: http://www.vermonthockey.org/