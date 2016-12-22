Hassan discusses her priorities in the Senate

"I am just so grateful, again, for the honor that the people of New Hampshire have given me," said Gov. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

She was a state senator, governor and now senator-elect after winning a hotly contested campaign against the Republican incumbent, Kelly Ayotte.

"I'm grateful to her for the graciousness with which she ended the race," Hassan said.

Hassan says her time in the corner office in Concord will be one of the biggest assets she'll bring to the nation's capital.

"I will bring a governor's sensibility to the role, which I think is important because as a governor you know that you have to compromise with members of both parties to get things done," Hassan said.

Her committee assignments in Washington include health care and education, homeland security-- which includes cyber security-- and commerce. She says making sure people continue to have access to health care and high-quality education at a low cost will be a priority. They are topics she championed in the Granite State, she says, by working across party lines. But Hassan says the bipartisan approach only goes so far.

"Should it be necessary to stand up to President Trump, I certainly will do that, too," she said.

Hassan is already concerned about some of Trump's cabinet nominees. And while she didn't name any names, she says they will all need thorough hearings.

"There are a number of nominees who don't seem to have any experience in the area that he has nominated them for," she said. "And there are a number of nominees whose positions, I think, are very extreme."

Hassan will be sworn in Jan. 3 and votes may begin almost immediately. She says the Granite State approach will guide her along the way.

"After this incredibly divisive election cycle that we just had, I think it is more important than ever that people acknowledge that we will have our passionate disagreements. But bipartisanship isn't about not having disagreement, it's about what you do when you do," she said.

The senator-elect says she does have a place to stay in Washington but she say how much time she will spend down there really depends on the Senate schedule. She also says one thing is certain; she'll be home in New Hampshire often.

Related Story:

Hassan prepares to head for Washington