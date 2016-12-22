18 NH towns seek more local control over Northern Pass siting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Eighteen New Hampshire towns are claiming state law gives local communities sole authority over deciding whether projects like Northern Pass can use local roads.

Northern Pass is a controversial transmission line project that would bring hydropower from Canada into the New England energy grid. The towns say they should be able to decide whether Northern Pass can run transmission lines across or underneath locally maintained roads.

Attorneys for the town are requesting a declaratory ruling on the matter from the Site Evaluation Committee, the state body that offers state approval for the project siting. The Ashland Water and Sewer Department, the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, and the Appalachian Mountain Club have also signed the petition.

