Channel 3 Cheer: Cat Viglienzoni's cookies

The WCAX team is sharing some favorite recipes just in time for the holidays.

In this edition of Channel 3 Cheer, Cat Viglienzoni invited us into her kitchen to see how she makes some delicious cookies. Watch the video to see.

Cookie Dough Brownie Cookies

Adapted from "Taste of Lizzy T's." Cat tweaks the recipe and uses melted milk chocolate instead of Candiquik because it's less processed.

Yields 24

Ingredients:

Cookie Dough:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

2 Tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Brownie Cookies:

1 box fudge brownie mix (19.5 ounce or family size)

1/4 cup butter, melted

4 oz. (1/2 block) cream cheese, softened

1 egg

Chocolate Topping:

4 blocks (4 ounces) Candiquik chocolate or your favorite chocolate

Instructions:

1. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugars until creamy. Add in the milk and vanilla extract. Mix well. Add in the flour and mix well until combined. Fold in the mini chocolate chips. Roll this dough into 24 balls and place them on a cookie sheet that has been lined with waxed paper or parchment paper. Freeze for 20-30 minutes.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, beat the brownie mix, butter, cream cheese and egg. The dough will be a little sticky but very thick. Scoop the dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet, making 24 cookies. Smooth the edges of each to form a round cookie.

3. Bake for the cookie dough 12 minutes at 350 degrees, keeping an eye out to make sure the cookies don't overcook or undercook.

4. As soon as the cookies come out of the oven, press a cookie dough ball lightly into the center of each cookie. Let the cookies cool for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. Melt the 4 blocks of chocolate in a microwavable bowl for 45 seconds. Stir the chocolate and melt for additional 15 seconds or until the chocolate is completely melted. (Candiquik comes in 16-ounce packages. When you open it, there are 16 blocks. Cut off 4 of these blocks for this recipe.) Spoon about 1/2 a tablespoon of melted chocolate on top of each cookie so it covers the cookie dough ball. Let the chocolate set. Store in an airtight container.