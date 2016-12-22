Quantcast

Set the Stage: Michael Arnowitt - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Set the Stage: Michael Arnowitt

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The countdown is on to First Night Burlington.

We've been getting a sneak peek at some of the acts performing at the festivities. Michael Arnowitt is a pianist who will perform on New Year's Eve. He joined us on "The :30" to give us a preview. Watch the video to see.

Click here for more information on First Night Burlington.

