Rutland voters to weigh tough public safety choices

Rutland City's budget will go to voters without a single dollar funding the fire department. The Rutland board of aldermen denied the budget proposed by Rutland's Mayor Christopher Louras.

A plan to add a full-time administrative role to the Rutland Fire Department was shut down. Louras presented the budget last month that included a plan to restructure the fire department's staffing. The plan would reduce the number of firefighters on each shift to make room for a full-time administrative position. Louras and the fire chief both agree the staffing change would improve public safety.

"Right now there is no standardization between each of the three shifts. Due to staffing challenges the chief has been unable to implement a fire-prevention plan," said Louras.

But Rutland's Board of Aldermen unanimously denied the $3.5 million budget that implemented that plan.

"We should not sacrifice firefighters for management," said Gary Donahue, Board of Aldermen.

Deputy Chief Jim Miles agrees with the board and says one less responding firefighter would put the public and his staff at risk.

"I am not willing to risk the lives of my firefighters if I do not have the backup. My guys will go home and the public will suffer," said Miles.

The board also voted to cut $180,000 from the police department's budget. Taxpayers fund 41 police officers, but the department currently employs 35.

Aldermen President William Note says the police department has yet to reached its goal of 41 officers in the nine years he's been on the board. He says cutting the funding for those unused positions is safeguarding Rutland taxpayers.

"We're paying for police officers we don't have," said Donahue.

But the mayor believes the problem is less about money and more political. The mayor and the Board of Aldermen have been at odds over plans to relocate refugees from Syria and Iraq to Rutland. And he says the aldermen don't agree with the direction the police department is taking, focusing on reducing drug crime through community outreach and prevention, rather than arresting their way out of the opiate problem.

The mayor says in the last four years crime is way down.

"The Board of Aldermen cutting those two positions is threatening the integrity of that strategy and it's completely irresponsible," said Louras.

Board members strongly disagree. The board president says aldermen has every intention of providing funding for more officers if the police department is successful in hiring more.

"We didn't cut two out of three, they don't exist, you can't cut something that doesn't exist," said Donahue.

Residents will vote on the budget on Town Meeting Day.