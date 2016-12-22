Quantcast

Body confirmed as that of missing Vermont college student

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say investigators have confirmed that a body found in the waters of a Dorset quarry is that of a missing Bennington College student.

Police say the cause of death of 20-year-old Hadil Marzouq was drowning and the manner of death is pending. Divers found the body Wednesday.

On Saturday Marzouq left a residence where she was staying and didn't return. She was reported missing on Sunday and her car was later found at the quarry.

