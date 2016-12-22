Millions take off on holiday travel

There are lines, waiting and more waiting.

"This is our 30th hour of travel, maybe?" one traveler said.

More than 6 million Americans are flying this holiday season. In Burlington, there's an increased number of travelers coming through.

"We're up about 6 percent this year. So, a lot more folks are traveling," said Gene Richards, the aviation director at the Burlington International Airport.

Checking in, bags rolling, as many try to get home or to their loved ones for the holidays.

As of Thursday evening, delays leaving Burlington have been limited, but flights coming in are a different story. A big blast from a Christmas Day storm could make for tricky travel in the upper Midwest. Ahead of that, some have faced frustration. Meredyth Moses flew in Thursday afternoon from Vero Beach, Florida, after a canceled flight.

"Our bags may or may not be here," she said. "But we're coming to see our son and his family. And we don't really care; we'll buy new clothes."

But she's focusing on what matters most.

"Keep your eye on the fact that you're visiting family and you're not going to get distressed, no matter what," Moses advised. "A lot of patience!"

All of the passengers will go through airport security, where concern remains on high alert following international attacks. Officials are sending a reminder about what you can and can't bring onboard a flight. No sharp blades or oversized liquids like shampoo or wine. If you're packing presents, put them in a gift bag or keep them unwrapped.

"It's going to slow you down, we know, you just want to get through security quickly and easily," said Michael McCarthy of TSA Public Affairs.

Avoiding a backup and another delay to get to your destination.

On the note of security, if you're unsure whether you can pack an item in your carry-on bag you can take a picture of it and then tweet it to @AskTSA and they'll let you know if it's OK.

An estimated 6 million Americans are expected to fly to their holiday destinations. But most Americans will get behind the wheel. AAA says more than 93 million Americans will hit the road.