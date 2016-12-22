Quantcast

Vt. barred owl saved after being hit by car

Vt. barred owl saved after being hit by car

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: George Thompson Courtesy: George Thompson
EAST BARRE, Vt. -

It hasn't been as cold lately, but this little owl needed a blanket and some help!

The barred owl was found along Route 302 in East Barre after being hit by a car. The bird was rushed to VINS, where it is getting treatment. WCAX News was told the male owl suffered a head injury and is dehydrated, but will be OK.

