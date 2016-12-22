Safelite stores lend a hand to struggling Toys for Tots

WCAX News reported earlier this week on the struggles the local Toys for Tots organization was having with donations this year. The donation bins were only about one-quarter full, which is unusual.

Well, when the folks at Safelite AutoGlass in Williston and Barre learned about the problem, they offered customers $25 off windshield replacements if they donated a new toy. And they got a couple carloads full of gifts for Toys for Tots.

