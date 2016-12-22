Quantcast

Safelite stores lend a hand to struggling Toys for Tots

WILLISTON, Vt. -

WCAX News reported earlier this week on the struggles the local Toys for Tots organization was having with donations this year. The donation bins were only about one-quarter full, which is unusual.

Well, when the folks at Safelite AutoGlass in Williston and Barre learned about the problem, they offered customers $25 off windshield replacements if they donated a new toy. And they got a couple carloads full of gifts for Toys for Tots.

