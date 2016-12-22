Study: Marriage improves stroke survival

People in stable marriages are more likely to survive a stroke than patients who are divorced or single.
Researchers from Duke University found the risks of dying after a stroke were 71 percent greater for adults who never married than for adults who were continuously married.
For patients who were divorced or widowed, the risks were 23 percent and 25 percent greater.
