Quantcast

New advice for kids' concussions - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New advice for kids' concussions

Posted: Updated:
ONTARIO, Canada -

A Canadian study points to a new approach for treating concussions in children.

Researchers found kids who engage in light aerobic exercise in the first week following a concussion are less likely to suffer from symptoms later.

About 2,500 patients took part in the study which challenged rest guidelines that have long been the standard concussion treatment.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.