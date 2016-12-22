New advice for kids' concussions

A Canadian study points to a new approach for treating concussions in children.
Researchers found kids who engage in light aerobic exercise in the first week following a concussion are less likely to suffer from symptoms later.
About 2,500 patients took part in the study which challenged rest guidelines that have long been the standard concussion treatment.
