Trump takes another shot at F-35 fighter jet

President-elect Donald Trump is taking another shot at the F-35 fighter jet.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Trump writes, "Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!"

It's the second time in two weeks that Trump has questioned the cost of the F-35 program. The Vermont Air Guard is slated to be one of the first units to fly the next-generation fighters starting in 2019.

