Quantcast

Trump takes another shot at F-35 fighter jet - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Trump takes another shot at F-35 fighter jet

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

President-elect Donald Trump is taking another shot at the F-35 fighter jet.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Trump writes, "Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!"

It's the second time in two weeks that Trump has questioned the cost of the F-35 program. The Vermont Air Guard is slated to be one of the first units to fly the next-generation fighters starting in 2019.

Related Story:

Trump tweet targets F-35 overruns

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.