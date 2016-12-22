South Burlington Student Athletes Host CPR Training Event

On Thursday at South Burlington High School, students took to the gym, working on their own type of mannequin challenge: one that may help them save a life.

"Saving a life is hugely important, and so if we can get as many people trained in our community and in our high school, then the safer we'll be," said Mia Wood, a field hockey and lacrosse player at SBHS.

Wood and several other student athletes in SBHS's Athletic Leadership Council, or ALC, hosted CPR and Automated External Defibrillator training for the rest of the student body.



"We are a group of athletes who work in all different aspects of community service and leadership, SB pride to just pull our school together," three sport athlete Willow Yager said of the ALC.



CPR is a useful skill for anyone to know, but this group of student athletes knows just how critical it could be for them.

"We see a lot of injuries and bad things happen in sports," said ALC Co-President Sammy Premsagar. "I think maybe sometimes when I'm playing and there aren't trained adults around, to be able to help figure things out and know what to do in troubling times, I think this will help a lot."

"Last year, we did a smaller event just in our middle school with specific ALC members and it went really well," said Wood.



And the ALC wanted to share what they learned with the rest of the student body. So they met with school officials to plan the event.



"Basically, they organized this entire thing," said Chris Langevin, Student Activities Director at SBHS. "They know that we have athletic trainers and phys ed teachers in the school that are trained to teach CPR and AED training, so what they did is they basically asked them, 'Could we do this?' Then they went to the administration and asked, 'Can we block off this time during a school day?'"



The event was a success, with hundreds of SBHS students participating.

"I think it was a really great way to get people involved and it's just a great skill for everyone to know because you could save anyone. You could save a loved one or any random person," Yager said.

"It wasn't something I even thought of, and then when they brought it to me it was like, "Oh yeah, that actually makes a lot of sense," said Langevin. "Having them step up and take charge like this really is a proud moment for me."