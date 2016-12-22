Police: Shoplifting suspect assaulted store worker

A Vermont farmer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his daughter's boyfriend and burying his body beneath a manure pile.
A Vermont farmer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his daughter's boyfriend and burying his body beneath a manure pile.
A judge is weighing a plea deal for the owner of a bull that prosecutors say escaped its pasture and caused a fatal crash.
A judge is weighing a plea deal for the owner of a bull that prosecutors say escaped its pasture and caused a fatal crash.
A ski industry group is warning ski areas around New Hampshire to keep an eye on their copper.
A ski industry group is warning ski areas around New Hampshire to keep an eye on their copper.
Driving through a dangerous curve is not uncommon in Vermont. Right now, Vermont is making a move to understand the dangers out there.
Driving through a dangerous curve is not uncommon in Vermont. Right now, Vermont is making a move to understand the dangers out there.
As we approach the Fourth of July, some fireworks are being recalled.
As we approach the Fourth of July, some fireworks are being recalled.
The Vermont Public Service Board has ordered a review of the state's utility regulation system saying it wants to make sure it's equipped to handle modern utilities.
The Vermont Public Service Board has ordered a review of the state's utility regulation system saying it wants to make sure it's equipped to handle modern utilities.
Less than a week after they ended their regular session, New York lawmakers are returning to Albany to try again when it comes to extending mayoral control of schools in New York City.
Less than a week after they ended their regular session, New York lawmakers are returning to Albany to try again when it comes to extending mayoral control of schools in New York City.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is coming out swinging against the GOP health care bill.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is coming out swinging against the GOP health care bill.