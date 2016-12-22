Quantcast

Police: Shoplifting suspect assaulted store worker

LEBANON, N.H. -

A woman is accused of shoplifting from the Kmart in Lebanon and then assaulting a store employee.

Police say it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Julie Harriman, 45, of Lebanon, was confronted for stealing items and then went after a member of the store's loss prevention team before fleeing the store.

Harriman was later pulled over, arrested and charged with robbery. 

