96 straight for CVU girls

HINESBURG, Vt. -

New names and faces, same result.  The CVU girls basketball team opened the 2016-2017 season defeating Brattleboro on Thursday night, 64-36.  The win was the 96th straight for the program, extending its VPA record streak.  The Redhawks lost six Seniors to graduation, including top stars Sadie Otley and Laurel Jaunich.  Those six Seniors never lost a game in a CVU uniform.

Up by 3 with about 4 minutes to go in the second quarter, CVU went on an 7-0 run to extend the lead to 10.  The Redhawks never looked back. 

