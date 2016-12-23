Rebels win as Burleigh is honored

Emma MacDonough led the South Burlington girls basketball to a quick 12-0 start on the way to a 71-15 victory over Missisquoi Thursday night. It's the season opener for the Rebels.

Before the game, South Burlington honored recently retired girls head coach, Sheila Burleigh. Burleigh was presented with several gifts from administrators and her former players. The biggest gift will come this summer when the court at SBHS is redone, it will be named Sheila Burleigh court.

"It's nice to be recognized," Burleigh said. "It's a great system. I've had a lot of fun teaching and coaching in it. I'm still teaching, but the coaching was exceptional. The nice part of it is you form lasting relationships. And I've stayed in touch with so many different kids. They were my kids, but now they're really grown, powerful women and it's nice to see the transition. So, it means a lot. It really does."

Burleigh stepped down last April after 42 years. Her teams won nearly 600 games and captured five division one state titles.