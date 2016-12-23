Thunder Road releases 2017 schedule

On Thursday, Thunder Road released its schedule for the coming year. The season gets going on Sunday, April 30th, with the 55th annual Merchants Bank 150. That's the first of two ACT events next season. The other being the 39th Labor Day Classic on Sunday, September 3rd.

After the Memorial Day Classic on Sunday, May 28th, the schedule shifts to Thursdays each week starting on June 15th.

The Governor's Cup is scheduled for Thursday July 13th, the mid season championships are two weeks later on July 27th.

The Milk Bowl closes out the season on Sunday October 1st.

Scott Dragon enters 2017 the defending King of the Road edging out Barre's Nick Sweet by just one point.

For a full schedule click here: http://www.thunderroadspeedbowl.com/staticpages/index.php?page=2004122013030220