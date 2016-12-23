Quantcast

Hundreds of fake IDs seized in New York - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Hundreds of fake IDs seized in New York

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

Police seized a record number of fake IDs in New York this year.

Officials say in a yearlong crackdown, more than 800 fraudulent driver's licenses were confiscated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, says the Department of Motor Vehicles has also hit a record for underage drinking arrests.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.