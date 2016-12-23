Quantcast

Burke Mountain is officially US Ski Team training site


BURKE, Vt. -

It's officially a training site for the US Ski Team.

Burke Mountain will soon host elite skiers from the eastern part of the country.

Officials say a new 15,000-square-foot indoor training facility at Burke Mountain Academy will be in use.

Burke Mountain is operating under federal receivership after fraud accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

