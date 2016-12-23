Potentially explosive substance removed from Vt. college

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A potentially explosive substance has been safely removed from a Vermont college.

The Bennington Banner reports Bennington College on Thursday worked with New York-based hazardous waste treatment firm Chemcept Inc. to dispose of the substance called Dipicrylamine.

The substance is described as a yellow dye in powder form that's "potentially explosive" and capable of destabilizing over time.

The school had to apply for a temporary permit from the state Waste Management and Prevention Division for a minutely planned treatment operation.

Chemcept Inc. vice president Giuseppe Capobianco says the substance had to be treated before it was removed. Workers moved a one-milliliter glass container of the substance to an outdoor location and mixed it with a liquid that stabilized it for eventual transport.

