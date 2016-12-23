Shumlin appoints 2 Superior Court judges

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin has appointed two Vermont lawyers as Superior Court judges.

Shumlin announced Thursday that he had appointed Rutland Attorney Elizabeth Mann and Addison County State's Attorney David Fenster to fill two vacancies.

Mann is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kathleen Manley. Fenster is filling a newly created position.

Shumlin, a Democrat, says both Mann and Fenster both bring strong legal backgrounds to their new roles.

Mann has 25-years of experience in Vermont criminal, civil, and family law.

Fenster has served as State's Attorney for Addison County since November 2009.

