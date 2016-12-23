Christmas cards get holy touch with Bethlehem postmark

By CHRISTOPHER JENSEN

Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - A tiny post office in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, is being overrun this holiday season by people who want to postmark their Christmas cards with the town's name.

Most of the year, letters dropped off at the post office are sent to a regional facility in White River Junction, Vermont, where an automated machine cancels the stamps. But every December, Bethlehem postmaster Brian Thompson dusts off a machine that has been there for at least 60 years. Stacks of cards must be fed into it by hand and it cancels each stamp with the word "Bethlehem."

About 58,000 letters have gone through the machine this holiday season.

There are about 90 U.S. towns with Christmas - or holiday -themed names, including six other Bethlehems. Others include Santa Claus, Indiana, and Snowflake, Arizona.

According to the Bible, Jesus was born in Bethlehem, in what is now the West Bank.

