New York, correction officers' union agree on new contract

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State correction officers will receive annual raises of 2 percent until 2020 under a tentative contract agreement reached with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration.

Cuomo and New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers jointly announced the five-year agreement on Thursday.

The contract must be ratified by the union's full membership before it can take effect. The union is comprised of more than 20,000 people who work as guards at prisons, mental health facilities and other institutions.

"Compensation enhancements" based on location of work and hazardous duties were also outlined in the new contract, along with an overhauled disciplinary process that includes the establishment of a new three-person panel to hear abuse and neglect cases involving inmates and wards of the state.

