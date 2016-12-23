Quantcast

Stranded loon rescued from frozen Adirondack pond - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Stranded loon rescued from frozen Adirondack pond

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Mike Lynch Courtesy: Mike Lynch
Courtesy: Mike Lynch Courtesy: Mike Lynch
Courtesy: Mike Lynch Courtesy: Mike Lynch

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - As the Adirondack loon population grows, so does the number of loon rescues.

Biologist and loon researcher Nina Schoch tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise there have been a lot of loon rescues this year, including five in one week last January and many over the summer related to fishing line entanglements.

The latest rescue was on Wednesday when researchers and volunteers captured a loon that had become iced in on Follensby Clear Pond near Saranac Lake. Schoch says it was the fourth rescue this month.

The Biodiversity Research Institute's latest status report on Adirondack loons says the population has grown by about 66 percent over the last 60 years to about 2,000 today.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.