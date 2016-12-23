Stranded loon rescued from frozen Adirondack pond

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - As the Adirondack loon population grows, so does the number of loon rescues.

Biologist and loon researcher Nina Schoch tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise there have been a lot of loon rescues this year, including five in one week last January and many over the summer related to fishing line entanglements.

The latest rescue was on Wednesday when researchers and volunteers captured a loon that had become iced in on Follensby Clear Pond near Saranac Lake. Schoch says it was the fourth rescue this month.

The Biodiversity Research Institute's latest status report on Adirondack loons says the population has grown by about 66 percent over the last 60 years to about 2,000 today.

