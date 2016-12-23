Homeless alliance gets $1.1M in HUD grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Chittenden County Homeless Alliance says it has received $1.1 million in federal grants to expand its efforts to reduce homelessness.

The alliance says the grants will help with rental subsidies and other efforts for people who are experiencing homelessness.

The community coalition says homelessness in Chittenden County has decreased by 32 percent over the last two years due to its work and the support of U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

But it says more than 300 people are homeless on any given night in Chittenden County.

The co-chair of the alliance says lack of affordable housing is a significant obstacle to ending homelessness, especially with the county's persistently high rents.

