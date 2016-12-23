Quantcast

Grinch steals donations, gifts from Pomfret store - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Grinch steals donations, gifts from Pomfret store

Posted: Updated:
POMFRET, Vt. -

Police are looking for a grinch who broke into a Vermont store and stole donations from the Toys for Tots bin. Investigators say the thief then broke into the attached U.S. Post Office and stole about two dozen packages set for delivery to area residents.

Vermont State Police say it happened at the Teago General Store in Pomfret sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Police and the Postal Service are investigating the theft and contacting area residents whose packages were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

Troopers are also trying to refill the Toys for Tots bin that was emptied. Because time is so short, anyone who wants to donate should go to the Central Vermont location at 27 Farmvu Drive in White River Junction or contact Toys for Tots at 802-296-8800.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.