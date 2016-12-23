Grinch steals donations, gifts from Pomfret store

Police are looking for a grinch who broke into a Vermont store and stole donations from the Toys for Tots bin. Investigators say the thief then broke into the attached U.S. Post Office and stole about two dozen packages set for delivery to area residents.

Vermont State Police say it happened at the Teago General Store in Pomfret sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Police and the Postal Service are investigating the theft and contacting area residents whose packages were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

Troopers are also trying to refill the Toys for Tots bin that was emptied. Because time is so short, anyone who wants to donate should go to the Central Vermont location at 27 Farmvu Drive in White River Junction or contact Toys for Tots at 802-296-8800.