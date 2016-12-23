Boil water order lifted in Addison County

Quantcast

Posted: Updated:
BRIDPORT, Vt. -

A boil water order has been lifted in the Tri-Town Water District in Addison County.

Tri-Town services the towns of Addison, Bridport and Shoreham.

Last week, about 1,600 customers were without water due to a leak. Crews worked through the weekend to restore service, but because of possible contamination, a boil water order went into effect Monday.

Now, water system officials say all the tests have come back clear and the order has been lifted.

