Montpelier installs smart parking meters

Say goodbye to the old parking meters in downtown Montpelier because brand new smart meters are coming.

Over the next two months, the city will replace all the coin-only meters on city streets and in parking lots with about 450 new smart meters. The new meters accept credit and debit cards, as well as coins.

"So we actually got the meters for free from the vendors. We will have to pay a monthly network charge which brings the data from the credit card and debit consoles in the meter heads back to City Hall, but in terms of installation costs, there was no installation costs to the city," said Jessie Baker, assistant city manager.

The city says customers will not be able to use their smartphones to add time to the meters yet but they did not rule out adding that technology in the future.

The new meters will also not accept the cash key. Residents who have this technology will be reimbursed by the city.