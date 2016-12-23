Quantcast

Montpelier installs smart parking meters - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Montpelier installs smart parking meters

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Say goodbye to the old parking meters in downtown Montpelier because brand new smart meters are coming.

Over the next two months, the city will replace all the coin-only meters on city streets and in parking lots with about 450 new smart meters. The new meters accept credit and debit cards, as well as coins.

"So we actually got the meters for free from the vendors. We will have to pay a monthly network charge which brings the data from the credit card and debit consoles in the meter heads back to City Hall, but in terms of installation costs, there was no installation costs to the city," said Jessie Baker, assistant city manager.

The city says customers will not be able to use their smartphones to add time to the meters yet but they did not rule out adding that technology in the future.

The new meters will also not accept the cash key. Residents who have this technology will be reimbursed by the city.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.