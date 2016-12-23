Training outdoor enthusiasts as Wilderness First Responders

Brantley Beach is the retail manager for the Viking Ski and Cycle store in Plattsburgh. He's had a lot of experience hiking and skiing during the winter, but says no matter how much he prepares, weather can be unpredictable.

"I've been caught in some storms before that were a little bit unexpected. It's hard to anticipate the conditions always in the Adirondacks, in the Green Mountains," Brantley said. "You should always have extra clothing, extra food, extra water is always a good idea."

It's not uncommon for people spending time outdoors to get lost or caught in a winter storm. Just last month, a massive search took place in Clinton County when Vermonter Munn Boardman disappeared in the woods; he did not survive.

And more recently, a search and rescue took place in high peaks of the Adirondacks for two missing hikers. The couple, Madison Popolizio and Blake Alois, spent two nights huddled in a snow cave until they were pulled to safety by rescue crews and a chopper.

"We made an agreement early on when we got trapped that neither one of us could die because we couldn't leave the other one alone," Popolizio said after the rescue.

An upcoming course at SUNY Plattsburgh aims to teach the public how to respond to emergencies in remote areas.

"It's valuable education for anyone who spends extended time in the outdoors. Maybe it's hunters or fishermen or people that go hiking, a wide range of people that recreate and work in the Adirondacks," said Jerry Isaak of SUNY Plattsburgh's Department of Expeditionary Studies.

The eight-day Wilderness First Responder Course will teach students how to administer CPR, assess a person's condition and get them to safety.

"They'll learn things such as assessments-- field assessments, physical exams. They'll take patient history. They'll learn how to try and treat someone and mobilize them if there's a suspected head injury or spinal injury," Isaak explained.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation suggests bringing a number of supplies, such as food, water, a flashlight, compass and map. They also recommend wearing layers of wool and fleece, not cotton. Beach says he teaches a lot of customers how to properly layer.

"We've got all different weights of long underwear, synthetic insulated jackets, down insulated jackets and extra hats and gloves. If you think you're going to wear one pair, bring two and always have extra layers in the bag in case you get caught in something you didn't expect," Beach advised.

The Wilderness First Responder course at SUNY Plattsburgh is open to the public and will begin Jan. 14. Click here for more information.

Related Stories:

Rescued hiker shares story of survival

Amazing hiker rescue in the Adirondacks caught on camera

Lost hikers found in Adirondack High Peaks

Body of lost hunter found by NY searchers

Full search resumes for missing Vt. man

Search continues for missing hunter

Still no sign of missing hunter in Northern NY

Still no sign of missing Vt. hunter in Northern NY

Massive search underway for missing Vt. man in NY