NH man dies of injuries from crash

A New Hampshire man has died of the injuries he suffered in a crash earlier this week.

New Hampshire State Police say Loriston Shumway, 43, of Lisbon, died at the hospital early Thursday morning.

Shumway was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash on Route 302 in Littleton.

Police say Manuel Aguilera, 23, of Lower Waterford, Vermont, was impaired when he crossed the center line and collided with Shumway.

Aguilera and his passenger were also injured in the crash.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8993.

Related Story:

Police: Impaired driver caused crash