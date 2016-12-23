Vt. high court overturns fatal crash conviction

He was convicted in a deadly crash three years ago, but now he'll get a new trial.

Tristan Cameron was 17 when he lost control on Duffy Hill in Sheldon and hit a farm truck. His 16-year-old passenger, Tyler Rheaume was killed. Cameron was found guilty of gross negligent operation, but he appealed and the high court agreed that the jury was left to speculate whether marijuana use caused the crash because there was no expert testimony.

Related Stories:

Vt. teen convicted in crash that killed friend

Teen killed in Sheldon crash

One person critically injured in Sheldon crash