Law enforcement report on cameras goes to Vt. lawmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Law Enforcement Advisory Board is out with a new report on police use of body cameras that could become a basis for a new state law. But the rules have been hotly debated and are continuing to draw criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Vermont Public Radio reports the biggest issue is whether officers should be allowed to look at footage from the cameras before filing their reports about incidents.

The ACLU's Lia Ernst says officers should file their reports from their own memories before they are affected by looking at the video.

But Rick Gauthier, chairman of the Law Enforcement Advisory Board, says police are strongly opposed to a ban on looking at the videos before filing their reports.

