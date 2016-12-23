Quantcast

NH ski areas ready for holiday week

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The association that represents more than 30 alpine and cross-country resorts in New Hampshire says the early snowfall plus snowmaking operations means ski areas are in good shape for the crucial week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Ski NH says many resorts are planning special events and deals for the holiday week. For example, Loon Mountain is holding a tree-lighting service on Christmas Eve featuring carols and a living nativity scene, followed by an "Ugly Sweater Apres Party" on Monday.

Bretton Woods is offering $30 lift tickets for all ages on Christmas Day. And at Granite Gorge, the season-long "Friday Night Special" starts Dec. 30. That includes all you can eat pasta, one beer and two hours of tubing for $25.

