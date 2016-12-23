Middlebury plane crash kills pilot

Friends say he died doing what he loved. Now authorities want to know why a New York pilot crashed near the Middlebury state airport.

Parts of the fuselage remain in the yard where a plane went down Friday. It's just a few hundred feet from the runway. Police say they think the pilot had just taken off when it went down.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a Piper PA28. It crashed into a yard on Schoolhouse Hill Road that runs parallel to the runway around 11:30 a.m. Witnesses say they heard the plane make some odd noises just before the crash. The FAA says the pilot had tried to return to the airport after reporting an instrument equipment-related problem, but he didn't make it.

"Came down here in the yard behind this residence, clipped the tree and dropped into the yard," said Sgt. Mike Christopher, Middlebury Police Department.

The plane went into some trees before it hit the ground. Some pieces remain in the trees. Once it crashed, it caught fire and witnesses were able to pull the pilot from the plane and perform CPR. He was the only one on board and was taken to Porter Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WCAX News has confirmed that the pilot has been identified as Paul Bessler of Crown Point, New York. Friends say he leaves behind a wife and young daughter. Now, the FAA and NTSB will work with local and state authorities to reconstruct the crash and determine what happened.