Shelburne family receives early Christmas miracle

A family in Shelburne received their Christmas miracle a little early.

This is a busy time in the Newman household. All three boys are home for Christmas, but it is nothing short of a miracle that their mother Karen is here.

Karen was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2006. The triathlete went through treatment and wrote a book about her experience. She had just begun a national book tour this spring and was participating in a road race when something tragic happened.

"And when I finished the race, I collapsed at the finish and my husband took me to the Emergency Room, which is where they diagnosed me with metastatic stage 4 breast cancer. They found tumors in my lumbar spine in my pelvis and it was Mother's Day weekend, so you can only image how devastating that news was," said Karen.

That was just seven months ago.

"The worst part was thinking about having to tell my boys that they would have to go through this again," said Karen.

At her lowest point, Karen says she heard a voice.

"And in that moment I actually heard the Lord say, 'Karen, trust me. I am going to do something magnificent.' And you can imagine a world-class triathlete not able to walk, haven't told my children the devastating news and don't know how I am going to do my whirlwind book tour, it doesn't look good, right," said Karen.

Karen began radiation treatment. She went from not being able to walk to eventually gaining enough strength to fly to Mexico in September and compete on team USA in the triathlon world championships. She came in fourth.

But the biggest news of all came from her doctor.

"I had a PET scan in August which showed healing and then I just had a PET scan right here last week and it miraculously shows that the tumors in my pelvis which had had no treatment other than prayer are healing," said Karen.

The news came just in time for Christmas.

"I am not as religious as my mother might be but I don't know what else to say besides a miracle," said Stetson Newman, Karen's son.

Stetson's brothers agree.

"To see that change with little to no medical treatment was a true miracle in my eyes," said Chase Newman, Karen's son.

"I mean she had treatment on her spine but no treatment on her pelvis and to see it dramatically shrink to about nothing is just miraculous," said Trent Newman, Karen's son.

And Karen summed up her experience with this,

"If we can only allow love in anything is possible and I just want everyone to know that never ever, ever give up your dreams."

And Karen's husband, Peter, added that he and Karen always planned to grow old together and meet their grandchildren. This miracle, he says, makes that possible.