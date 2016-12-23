Vermont governor-elect appoints more senior staff

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov.-elect Phil Scott is continuing to fill out his administration. The Republican is bringing in some new faces, but also reappointing some top officials from the administration of outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.

New people coming to the administration include Assistant Attorney General Jaye Pershing Johnson, who will serve as legal counsel to the governor. Newly appointed deputy secretaries include Martha Maksym to the Agency of Human Services and Peter Walke to the Agency of Natural Resources.

Scott also reappointed Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living Commissioner Monica Caserta Hutt; and Department for Children and Families Commissioner Ken Schatz. Christopher Cole will move from his current role in the Agency of Transportation to serve as the new Commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services.

