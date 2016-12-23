What to know before giving gift cards

It's the final push before Saint Nick loads up his sleigh. Scores of last-minute shoppers are flocking to stores to help the big guy out.

"It's been a circus which is great. If you don't love it this time of year, you're in the wrong business," said Mark Bouchett, Homeport manager.

Folks are scrambling to find those perfect items for loved ones who made Santa's nice list. But even the most thoughtful gifts don't always go as planned. Mary Moore is resorting to plan B after her mom said no way to the dress she bought for her to wear on Christmas Day.

"She's in her 80s. She wouldn't even try it on. She didn't like it. So now I'm going to get her a gift card," said Moore.

For the picky elves on your holiday shopping list, gift cards can be a savior. But there are a few things you should know.

Federal regulations say gift cards cannot expire within five years and state laws in Vermont go a step further. Gift cards purchased in Vermont cannot expire at all if a vendor fails to disclose an expiration date beyond the five-year federal standard. Additionally, vendors cannot charge dormancy or maintenance fees. Experts also say to get the best bang for your buck, buy gift cards or certificates with a monetary value. That's because if you purchase 10 visits to a yoga studio or three massages, that's considered an exchange of services and likely not covered under Vermont's gift card protections.

"Read the fine print. Understand what you're purchasing. Understand if there's an expiration date. Understand if there are restrictions as to the way you can use the gift card," said Michael Pieciak, Vermont Financial Regulation commissioner.

If a store goes out of business, consumers are out of luck. Their gift cards and certificates lose all value. Technology can fail, too. The best protection for that is to keep your receipt.

"The gift cards are often activated at the store and if there's some issue with their activation or somewhere down the road the gift card somehow becomes defective or demagnetized, it's useful to have the receipt," said Pieciak.

"We don't ever expire them. So as long as you got them and we can verify it, we'll honor it. We take a pretty liberal approach to helping folks with gift cards," said Bouchett.

The Department of Financial Regulation says more stores are selling gift cards than ever before in Vermont. Vendors have to apply for a special license with the state. But their increased popularity doesn't mean everyone thinks they make good gifts.

"I like it's a cheap out," said Ian Mattoon.

"I don't know I like them. If you don't know what to get and they know what they want or sizes it's better to err on a gift card than get something they might have to exchange later," said Kelsey Weldman.

"There's no thought in that," said Mattoon.