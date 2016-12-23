Pregnant donkey expected to give birth at Franklin County school

A pregnant donkey that calls a Franklin County school home is about to give birth.

It's currently being taken care of by students in the agricultural program at Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton.

School officials say students have been eagerly awaiting the big moment.

"The kids have been all over. We've set up a webcam so that they can watch it. But the kids have been trying to come over more and more. Especially from our young agricultural science program, coming over and just kind of watching and just waiting. I think they wanted to experience the whole birth, as well," said Dan Palmer, assistant principal.

The birth is expected to happen Saturday at the school's barn on Christmas Eve.

Click here for the live webcam.