Vt. Supreme Court blocks Shumlin from choosing new Justice

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Who gets to pick Vermont's next Supreme Court justice? The high court will hear arguments on that next week.

Justice John Dooley is retiring in March. Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, wants to pick his replacement even though he'll be out of office by then. Shumlin's lawyers say state law gives him the authority because Dooley has already announced he's leaving. Republicans think the incoming governor, Phil Scott, R-Vermont, should have the choice.

The Supreme Court issued an order Friday blocking Shumlin from making a selection until a hearing on the matter Jan. 3.

