Newbury woman decks the halls at the White House

In Kim Merrill's Newbury home, you can tell Christmas is right around the corner

"I love Christmas and would be happy to have things up year-round," said Merrill.

Her displays are unlike any decorations bought from a store.

"I seldom leave things as they were intended," said Merrill.

She creates her own ornaments and scenes, with each year's different from the last.

"I found Mr. and Mrs. Claus at a shop and then I started working on how to put it together. It's so much work," said Merrill.

A friend of Merrill's convinced her to apply online for an opportunity that would put her skills to good use. Five months later she got a response.

"I just sort of looked at the email and went I can't believe this," said Merrill.

She's one of 92 chosen to spend five days in Washington, D.C., decorating the halls of the White House.

"It brought tears to my eyes," said Merrill.

She spent four days in a long hallway down the center of the White House hanging 20,000 ornaments from towering arches.

"As we got things up and started moving things around it was like being in a magic kingdom. Everything glowed," said Merrill.

She was part of a team of nine working to complete a scene first lady Michelle Obama and Boston Designers envisioned. And on the fifth day, that vision came to life.

"It was just people going, 'Uhhh,' you just heard lots of sighs," said Merrill.

Just as her ornaments transform her home, decorating the president's home changed the way she views the White House.

"It's the people's home and that's how I will refer to it, as the people's home not as the White House because it feels like a home," said Merrill.